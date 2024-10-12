Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.253 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

Agree Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.8% annually over the last three years. Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 161.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $4.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.4%.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ADC stock opened at $73.49 on Friday. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $52.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.51). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $152.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADC

About Agree Realty

(Get Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.