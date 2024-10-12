Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Short Interest Update

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 92.2% from the September 15th total of 156,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Agrify Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFY opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Agrify has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $43.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.38.

Get Agrify alerts:

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.99 million for the quarter.

About Agrify

Agrify Corporation offers hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. It offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.