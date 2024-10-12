Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Short Interest Up 1,582.1% in September

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 422,200 shares, a growth of 1,582.1% from the September 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 175.9 days.

Air New Zealand Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ANZFF opened at $0.32 on Friday. Air New Zealand has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33.

Air New Zealand Company Profile

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; aviation services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

