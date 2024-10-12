Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Short Interest Up 1,582.1% in September

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 422,200 shares, a growth of 1,582.1% from the September 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 175.9 days.
Air New Zealand Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ANZFF opened at $0.32 on Friday. Air New Zealand has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33.
Air New Zealand Company Profile
