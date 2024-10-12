Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives $25.06 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Price Performance

NYSE AGI opened at $19.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.06. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $21.42.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $332.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamos Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Free Report

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.