Albion Financial Group UT Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Albion Financial Group UT lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IVV opened at $582.29 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $583.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $560.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $542.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

