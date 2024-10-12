Albion Financial Group UT Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Albion Financial Group UT reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $184.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $184.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.40.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

