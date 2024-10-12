Albion Financial Group UT Sells 5,053 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Albion Financial Group UT lowered its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 77.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,053 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JQUA. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 148.8% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,205,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,457 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1,116.4% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,226,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,564,000 after buying an additional 2,043,520 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,848,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,825,000 after buying an additional 590,900 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,905,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,028,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,381,000 after buying an additional 437,404 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $57.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $57.26.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.