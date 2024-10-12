Albion Financial Group UT Takes $234,000 Position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 91.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000. ASB Consultores LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the second quarter worth $201,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Bulltick Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the second quarter worth $235,000.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:JBBB opened at $49.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.90.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.0551 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

