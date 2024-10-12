Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 154.1% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 55,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 33,490 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 462.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 169,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after buying an additional 139,134 shares during the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 9,663 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 52,685.7% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 822,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,327,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $110.14. 18,042,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,863,152. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $117.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.11.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

