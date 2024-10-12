Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALGN. StockNews.com raised shares of Align Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $295.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $222.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.89. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $335.40.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $235.33 per share, with a total value of $1,529,645.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,647,366.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 854.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 547.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

