Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Short Interest Up 245.8% in September

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, an increase of 245.8% from the September 15th total of 34,700 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aligos Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,256,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 363,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 829,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 171,490 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,630,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 333,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,889,000. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Aligos Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ALGS traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $7.62. The stock had a trading volume of 62,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,071. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.73.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by $4.75. The business had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 110.59% and a negative net margin of 1,100.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($10.75) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

