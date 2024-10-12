ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Trading Up 51,169.5% Over Last Week

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) traded 58.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 12th. One ALL BEST ICO token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded up 51,169.5% against the U.S. dollar. ALL BEST ICO has a market capitalization of $156.91 million and $1.20 million worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000086 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.05 or 0.00252590 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Profile

ALL BEST ICO’s genesis date was October 24th, 2021. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 1,534,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,240,533 tokens. The Reddit community for ALL BEST ICO is https://reddit.com/r/allbestico/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico. ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com.

Buying and Selling ALL BEST ICO

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. ALL BEST ICO has a current supply of 1,534,000,000 with 1,330,240,533 in circulation. The last known price of ALL BEST ICO is 0.10914736 USD and is up 196.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $1,164,462.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://allbestico.com/.”

