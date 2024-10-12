Alliance Mining (CVE:ALM) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Alliance Mining Corp. (CVE:ALM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 7000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Alliance Mining Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$611,800.00, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Alliance Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds 50% interest in the Greenbelt Property comprising 27 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 410 hectares located south of Bissett, Manitoba. It also has an option agreement to purchase a 100% interest in the Moose Gold Property located in the Bisset Gold Mining Camp, Manitoba.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.