Alliance Mining (CVE:ALM) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Alliance Mining Corp. (CVE:ALM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 7000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Alliance Mining Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$611,800.00, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.62.
Alliance Mining Company Profile
Alliance Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds 50% interest in the Greenbelt Property comprising 27 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 410 hectares located south of Bissett, Manitoba. It also has an option agreement to purchase a 100% interest in the Moose Gold Property located in the Bisset Gold Mining Camp, Manitoba.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alliance Mining
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.