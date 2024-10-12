AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW) Shares Sold by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW – Free Report) by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515,195 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. owned approximately 1.48% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF by 840.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000.

Shares of JUNW stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.55. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $29.70.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (JUNW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options and collateral.

