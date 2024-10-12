Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALSN. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.86.

ALSN opened at $100.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $100.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.11.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.44 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 52.18%. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

In other news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,971.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,741 shares of company stock valued at $546,060 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 238.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

