Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Raised to $109.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allison Transmission from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.86.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $100.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $100.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.11.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.44 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,971.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,971.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,741 shares of company stock worth $546,060 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 139.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 24.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 307.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.