Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Holdings Lowered by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in Altria Group by 23.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 44,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.53. The company has a market capitalization of $85.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $54.95.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

