Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $260.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Amazon.com from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $224.00.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $188.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.4% in the third quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,099,667 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $577,189,000 after buying an additional 150,925 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 368,553 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,672,000 after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 99,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.