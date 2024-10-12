American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 300.6% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,177.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,723 shares of company stock worth $7,795,397 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,614,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,269. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $157.25 and a 1-year high of $243.56. The company has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.56 and a 200-day moving average of $205.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 121.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Tower from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on American Tower from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.21.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

