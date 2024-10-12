Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. lessened its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 438,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,311 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 0.15% of Americold Realty Trust worth $12,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 73,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 189.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on COLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $21.87 and a one year high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.54). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $660.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.13%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

