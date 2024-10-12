Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AMP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $473.56.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $502.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $445.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.43. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $306.63 and a twelve month high of $502.97.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.44 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,881.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 18.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,844,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,436,000 after acquiring an additional 603,267 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $108,938,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,742,000. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 504,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,584,000 after purchasing an additional 131,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 18.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 707,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,248,000 after buying an additional 111,973 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

