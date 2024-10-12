Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Requisite Capital Management LLC

Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 281,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,161,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,091,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $7.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $328.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,567,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,783. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.70 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.43 billion, a PE ratio of 56.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $326.06 and its 200-day moving average is $310.55.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 154.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $362.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Dbs Bank raised Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.30.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

