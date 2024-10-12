Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) PT Lowered to $18.00

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FOLD. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Shares of FOLD opened at $10.50 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $14.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 26.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. The firm had revenue of $126.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Amicus Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $87,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,382,718.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $244,875. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,190,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666,335 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,814,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,385 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 583.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,176,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,758.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,894,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,790,000 after buying an additional 1,792,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 12.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 13,003,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,993,000 after buying an additional 1,477,084 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

