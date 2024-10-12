Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 389.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 8,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in Amphenol by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 16,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 7,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $65.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.88. The firm has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APH. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Amphenol from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $48,405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at $124,875,089.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $5,818,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,010. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $48,405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at $124,875,089.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.