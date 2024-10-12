Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,437,781,000 after buying an additional 2,160,668 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,163,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,242 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Analog Devices by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,155,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,019,726,000 after purchasing an additional 644,945 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 21.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,351,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $993,293,000 after purchasing an additional 767,534 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,222,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $963,788,000 after purchasing an additional 211,202 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ ADI traded up $2.16 on Friday, hitting $232.86. 1,428,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,771. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $115.61 billion, a PE ratio of 69.93, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.66.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 110.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.80.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total transaction of $6,723,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,093 shares in the company, valued at $24,447,741.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $2,280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,640,975.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $6,723,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,447,741.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,495 shares of company stock worth $20,794,658. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

