Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aviat Networks, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) – B. Riley lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Aviat Networks in a report issued on Monday, October 7th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aviat Networks’ current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Aviat Networks’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

AVNW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Aviat Networks from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Aviat Networks Stock Up 0.7 %

AVNW opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.72 million, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aviat Networks has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $38.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aviat Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its position in Aviat Networks by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 23,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 8.7% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 380,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 30,582 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 18.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 155,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.