Analysts Set Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Price Target at $132.24

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.00.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Blackstone from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $153.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $110.21 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.93. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $88.59 and a fifty-two week high of $161.25.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.19%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

