Analysts Set Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Target Price at $220.25

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $217.33.

CRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $191.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $192.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.36. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 200,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,381,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at $8,301,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at $1,058,000. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $8,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

