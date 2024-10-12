Analysts Set Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Target Price at $636.64

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $649.86.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:PH opened at $637.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $593.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $556.28. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $362.49 and a 12 month high of $640.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 29.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PH. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 305.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 307,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,069,000 after purchasing an additional 231,788 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 758,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,594,000 after purchasing an additional 141,862 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 107.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 271,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,437,000 after purchasing an additional 140,898 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $63,043,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 503.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 156,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,812,000 after acquiring an additional 130,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Free Report

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.