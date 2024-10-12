Analysts Set Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Target Price at C$30.17

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$31.31.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXG. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$30.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$31.25 to C$37.75 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

TXG opened at C$29.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$25.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.22. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$12.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.12. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of C$369.83 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources will post 3.4501992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

