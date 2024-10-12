Analyzing Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) and Berry (NASDAQ:BRY)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) and Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Southwestern Energy and Berry”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwestern Energy $5.64 billion 1.39 $1.56 billion ($1.74) -4.09 Berry $844.47 million 0.49 $37.40 million $0.01 542.00

Southwestern Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Berry. Southwestern Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Berry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

87.0% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Berry shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Berry shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Southwestern Energy and Berry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwestern Energy -48.91% 10.55% 4.80% Berry -4.19% 6.69% 3.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Southwestern Energy and Berry, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwestern Energy 0 10 2 0 2.17 Berry 0 1 0 0 2.00

Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus price target of $7.98, suggesting a potential upside of 12.19%. Berry has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.15%. Given Berry’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Berry is more favorable than Southwestern Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Southwestern Energy has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berry has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana. It also engages in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil, and NGLs. It serves LNG exporters, energy companies, utilities, and industrial purchasers of natural gas. Southwestern Energy Company was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

