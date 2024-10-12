Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Raised to $149.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $148.00 to $149.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

APO has been the topic of several other research reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.06.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.7 %

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $140.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $77.11 and a 1 year high of $140.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,801.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 112.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,558,000 after purchasing an additional 552,893 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after buying an additional 33,731 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $1,731,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $932,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 925,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,041,000 after acquiring an additional 616,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

