Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,433 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,572 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $34,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 34.2% in the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,997 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $224.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,604,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,010,298. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.74. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $255.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $169.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

