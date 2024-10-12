AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on November 14th

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

AptarGroup has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. AptarGroup has a dividend payout ratio of 30.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AptarGroup to earn $6.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

AptarGroup stock opened at $161.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.05. AptarGroup has a one year low of $120.36 and a one year high of $161.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $910.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $4,721,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,692,852.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $30,036.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,844,599.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $4,721,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,118 shares in the company, valued at $25,692,852.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,457 shares of company stock worth $7,314,030. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

AptarGroup announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 10th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

