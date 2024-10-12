Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Up 349.2% in September

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, an increase of 349.2% from the September 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 749,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 18.36% of Aptevo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APVO remained flat at $0.15 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,911. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $21.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptevo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.93) by $0.26. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

Further Reading

