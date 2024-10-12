Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $167.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.34 and its 200 day moving average is $157.72. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $271.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.75, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

