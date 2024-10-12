Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Raymond James

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALTM. UBS Group raised Arcadium Lithium to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Arcadium Lithium to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded Arcadium Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Arcadium Lithium to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Arcadium Lithium alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Arcadium Lithium

Arcadium Lithium Price Performance

Shares of ALTM stock opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. Arcadium Lithium has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $18.96.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.63 million.

Arcadium Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadium Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadium Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.