Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Down 2.7% – Should You Sell?

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.89. Approximately 5,221,276 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 7,301,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACHR shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACHR

Archer Aviation Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 2,982,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,998.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 59,734,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,112,122.70. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 254,460 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the first quarter worth about $5,782,000. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 907,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 523,024 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 625,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 192,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 376,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.