Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at KeyCorp

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.91.

Ardent Health Partners Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE ARDT opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.65. Ardent Health Partners has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.95.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ardent Health Partners will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ardent Health Partners

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

