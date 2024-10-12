Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 86,376 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.5% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 98,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter worth $2,101,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 7.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 145,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 21.1% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $21.84.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.27 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 59.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

