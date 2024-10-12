Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Trading 15.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 77,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 81,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Arianne Phosphate Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.64 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arianne Phosphate Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Arianne Phosphate Company Profile

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. Arianne Phosphate Inc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicoutimi, Canada.

