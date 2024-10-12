Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $7,893,800.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total transaction of $7,893,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,374.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, Kenneth Duda sold 1,689 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.28, for a total transaction of $542,641.92.

On Monday, August 26th, Kenneth Duda sold 1,592 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.55, for a total value of $556,483.60.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $416.97 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.25 and a fifty-two week high of $417.71. The firm has a market cap of $130.99 billion, a PE ratio of 54.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $357.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.68.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,946,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,040 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $881,848,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,560,000 after buying an additional 20,278 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $521,767,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,966,000 after acquiring an additional 884,703 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.50.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

