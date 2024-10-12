Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $7,893,800.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total transaction of $7,893,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,374.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
- On Friday, September 6th, Kenneth Duda sold 1,689 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.28, for a total transaction of $542,641.92.
- On Monday, August 26th, Kenneth Duda sold 1,592 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.55, for a total value of $556,483.60.
NYSE:ANET opened at $416.97 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.25 and a fifty-two week high of $417.71. The firm has a market cap of $130.99 billion, a PE ratio of 54.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $357.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.68.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,946,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,040 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $881,848,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,560,000 after buying an additional 20,278 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $521,767,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,966,000 after acquiring an additional 884,703 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.50.
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
