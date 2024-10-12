Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) PT Raised to C$60.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$60.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$47.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$55.38.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ATZ

Aritzia Trading Down 5.6 %

TSE ATZ opened at C$47.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. Aritzia has a 52-week low of C$20.67 and a 52-week high of C$51.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$46.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.70.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$615.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$581.10 million. Aritzia had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.7771148 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aritzia news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.75, for a total transaction of C$563,450.00. In related news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 10,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.70, for a total value of C$477,000.00. Also, Director Jennifer Wong sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.75, for a total transaction of C$563,450.00. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Aritzia

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells apparels and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers activewear, blazers and suiting, bodysuits, denim, dresses, jackets and coats, jumpsuits and rompers, leggings and bike shorts, pants, shirts and blouses, shorts, skirts, sweaters, and sweatpants, sweatshirts, hoodies, and sweats, as well as t-shirts, tops, intimates, bra tops, leaotards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.