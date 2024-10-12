ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Down 43.7% in September

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the September 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArrowMark Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BANX. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ArrowMark Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in ArrowMark Financial during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ArrowMark Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. 24.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArrowMark Financial Price Performance

Shares of ArrowMark Financial stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.89. The company had a trading volume of 20,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,508. ArrowMark Financial has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $21.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.17.

ArrowMark Financial Dividend Announcement

ArrowMark Financial Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

