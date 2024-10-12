Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Director Salim Manji Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Free Report) Director Salim Manji purchased 2,500 shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,125.00.

Salim Manji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 27th, Salim Manji purchased 6,000 shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,565.00.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Price Performance

Shares of TSE AX.UN opened at C$8.22 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 1 year low of C$5.51 and a 1 year high of C$8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$854.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis’s vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

