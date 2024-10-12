ASD Price Tops $0.0358 on Exchanges (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ASD token can currently be bought for about $0.0358 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $23.68 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008378 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00014437 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,028.33 or 1.00022066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007562 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006917 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03256347 USD and is down -8.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,207,481.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

