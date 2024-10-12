ASD Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.47 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 12th. ASD has a total market capitalization of $23.47 million and $1.33 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ASD has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One ASD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008373 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00014603 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,981.24 or 1.00023595 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001009 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007525 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006918 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03256347 USD and is down -8.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,207,481.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars.

