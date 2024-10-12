Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 276.04 ($3.61) and traded as high as GBX 284 ($3.72). Ashoka India Equity Investment shares last traded at GBX 278 ($3.64), with a volume of 546,601 shares.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £411.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 516.67 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 285.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 276.04.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.