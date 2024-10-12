Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 276.04 ($3.61) and traded as high as GBX 284 ($3.72). Ashoka India Equity Investment shares last traded at GBX 278 ($3.64), with a volume of 546,601 shares.
Ashoka India Equity Investment Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £411.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 516.67 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 285.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 276.04.
Ashoka India Equity Investment Company Profile
Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.
