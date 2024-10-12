Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APWC traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.59. 7,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,175. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

