Asio Capital LLC Acquires 1,551 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,194 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 35,497.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,082,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068,682 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of CRH by 36,503.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,838,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825,752 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of CRH by 2,199.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,342,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197,092 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 1,095.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,275,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 103.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,642,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,589 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $91.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.48 and a 200-day moving average of $82.49. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $51.59 and a 12-month high of $94.14.

CRH Cuts Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. As a group, analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRH shares. Morgan Stanley raised CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens began coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRH

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.